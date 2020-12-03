Wipro Bags Contract From Verizon To Develop Cloud Services

Wipro shares were trading at Rs 361.10, higher by 0.5 per cent, at opening bell on the BSE

Wipro has announced that it has bagged a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings. Wipro will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone's Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company, the Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Buying patterns have been disrupted by the pandemic and the payment industry is undergoing an overhaul, accelerated by the cashless economy and contactless payments. We look forward to supporting Verifone navigate this upward trend and bring enhanced value through our deep expertise in Cloud Engineering offerings," Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro, said.

Bruce Gureck, Executive Vice President, Global Product and Engineering, Verifone, said, "Wipro services will complement our in-house talent, tools and expertise to ensure we remain the most trusted, secure and innovative payments company, particularly in terms of providing a flexible, all-encompassing omnichannel commerce solution."

The shares of Wipro were trading at Rs 361.10, higher by 0.5 per cent, at opening bell on the BSE after opening at the day's high of Rs 364.65. The BSE Sensex was at 44,792.93, higher by 172 points or 0.37 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 13,175.25, up 55.65 points or 0.45 per cent at the time.