Wholesale Inflation Marginally Rises To 11.39% In August 2021

Wholesale price inflation index for August rose marginally due to increase in prices of primary articles

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rose marginally to 11.39 per cent in August 2021 from 11.16 per cent in July 2021, mainly due to rise in prices of primary articles as well as those of fuel and power and manufactured products, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

"The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, manufactured products like basic metals, food products, textiles, chemicals and chemical products among other commodities, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry said.

At the same time though, WPI inflation remained within the double digit range for the fourth month in a row in August 2021. However it is considerably down from June 2021 when it had touched 12.07 per cent.

The index for primary articles has seen an increase by 1.5 per cent in August 2021 to reach 155.8. It was 153.4 in July 2021. Prices of minerals, non-food articles and crude petroleum increased in August which led to a marginal rise in WPI inflation.

The fuel and power index also increased to 116 in August from 114.3 in July with prices of mineral oils and coal going up in August 2021.