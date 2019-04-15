Wholesale Inflation Picks Up To 3.18% In March

Wholesale inflation is determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)

Annual wholesale price inflation in March accelerated to 3.18 per cent, its highest in three months, government data showed on Monday, boosted by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products.

The wholesale price inflation was in line with the forecast by economists in a poll by news agency Reuters, and higher than provisional 2.93 per cent in February.

Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 per cent jump a month earlier, the data showed.

