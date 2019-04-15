Wholesale Inflation Picks Up To 3.18% In March

Annual wholesale price inflation in March accelerated to 3.18 per cent, its highest in three months, government data showed on Monday, boosted by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products.
The wholesale price inflation was in line with the forecast by economists in a poll by news agency Reuters, and higher than provisional 2.93 per cent in February.
Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 per cent jump a month earlier, the data showed.
