Which Countries Are Still Buying Russian Oil?

A look at which countries are still buying Russian crude oil.

There is a raging debate on whether India should buy Russian oil or not, after Western sanctions, including the US' oil embargo ban, on Moscow in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine, which is the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.

Reports have emerged of Indian oil companies finalising deals to purchase Russian crude oil at deep discounts. In an environment where international crude prices have surged to over $100 a barrel - a steep cost for an energy-price sensitive country.

India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised, and countries self-sufficient in oil or those themselves importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading, government sources had said yesterday.

That drew a response from the US, which said India importing discounted crude oil from Russia wouldn't amount to a violation of sanctions; it would imply supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about a report on India's possibility to take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said earlier in the week, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)."

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously has a devastating impact," Ms Psaki added.

Here is a look at which countries and companies are still buying Russian crude oil: