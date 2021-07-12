Wheat Procurement Reaches All-Time High Of 433 Metric Tonnes During 2021-22

Wheat procurement during the current season has hit an all-time high

An all time high of 433.32 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured during the current Rabi marketing season of 2021-22 from all the major wheat producing states. According to official data, this procurement has exceeded the previous high of 389.92 metric tonnes, which was done during the previous Rabi season of 2020-21.

The wheat procurement of 433.32 metric tonnes is 12 per cent more than the 387 metric tonnes, which was procured during the year ago period, a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said.

About 49.16 lakh farmers have already benefitted from the ongoing Rabi marketing season procurement operations with minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 85,581.02 crore been provided to them, official sources said.

Out of the total wheat procured from all major producing states during the ongoing Rabi season, a record quantity of 56.41 metric tonnes was procured from 12.98 lakh farmers at MSP in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Uttar Pradesh is among the major producers of wheat in the country.