Wheat Procurement Goes Up By 12% At 425 Metric Tonnes In 2021-22

Wheat procurement during the current season has hit an all-time high

Wheat procurement during the ongoing Rabi marketing season 2021-22 has reached an all time high of over 425 metric tonnes, exceeding the previous high of 389.92 metric tonnes. It was 12 per cent more than the procurement made during the corresponding period last year, which was 378 metric tonnes.

According to figures released by Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, procurement of wheat in Himachal Pradesh has also reached the highest level with a procurement of 13,040 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile paddy procurement in the ongoing season of 2020-21 had reached 826.60 metric tonnes till June 13, against the last year's corresponding purchase of 743.18 metric tonnes.