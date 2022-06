Wheat procurement under Rabi marketing season 2022-23 stood at 187.86 lakh metric tonnes

Wheat procurement under Rabi marketing season 2022-23 stood at 187.86 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) till June 26, 2022.

More than 17.85 lakh farmers received minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 37, 852.88 crore through the process.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, paddy procurement stood at 860.82 LMT under the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22.