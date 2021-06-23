Waiting For The Right Time To Invest In Markets Or Opting For SIPs? Find Out The Better Option

A Systematic Investment Plan allows the investors to invest in a disciplined manner

With more people going online, the awareness about financial planning and investment in stocks is growing. Yet to what extent is that awareness translating into actual investment? Most potential investors grapple with a dilemma — will investing now lead to gains? Experts say there can be no good time to invest as it's impossible to predict the market with accuracy. Investors try to guess the direction the market will take based on their experience. So, it is not very fruitful to try to time the market.

Instead, investors should plan to remain invested for some time. Because markets have a tendency to rise every time they fall. Some investors follow the strategy of ‘buying on lows and selling on highs'. Still, the market is always unpredictable and if you feel the market dynamics are too risky for you, take the easy but long-term SIP route to accumulate wealth.

What's a SIP?

A Systematic Investment Plan, popularly known as SIP, is a facility mutual funds offer to investors to invest in a disciplined manner. For running a SIP, you need to invest a fixed amount at predetermined intervals. The amount could be as low as Rs 500 and you can pick the intervals depending on your flexibility as weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annually.

What are the benefits of SIPs?