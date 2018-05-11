What To Look For In A Travel Credit Card

Managing finances when travelling is vital. To make things easier and get the maximum benefit, travel oriented credit cards can go a long way. From better hotel rates, to accessing airport lounges, to getting insured for delays in travel, these credit cards can entitle you to an array of complimentary services if you travel frequently.Before you apply for a travel credit card, make sure to check for these benefits.If you are a frequent traveller, it's advisable to choose a card that offers complimentary visits to airport lounges at both domestic and international destinations. Before opting for the card, you can check out how many free visits the card offers to suit your travel needs. Some cards also offer youto programs that will allow you to access lounges all over the world.Airfare can not only be costly but also unpredictable. If you are spending thousands on that air ticket, it might as well give you some benefit. Choose a card that rewards you with air miles every time you book a flight ticket so you can eventually redeem them for free flight tickets.When you spend a stipulated amount on your credit card , the company will offer you stay vouchers for hotels, most of them for luxury hotels. Instead of paying a hefty bill for your vacation, these vouchers can come in handy to reduce your bill significantly. Plus, some cards give you membership to various hotel chains that will entitle you to a minimum discount each time you visit.Manyalso offer concierge services. A concierge can be really helpful especially in a new destination as they assist guests by performing various tasks such as making restaurant reservations, booking hotels, arranging for spa services, recommending tourist spots, booking transportation, coordinating porter service and more.Most banks charge anywhere between 1.5 per cent and 5 per cent as a foreign mark-up fee for foreign transactions, whether online or at point of sale. Choose a card that charges the least transaction fee for those holidays abroad. Some cards also come with complimentary Air Accident Insurance which covers your medical costs when in an air accident as well as assures compensation in case of death. Many cards also offer t ravel insurance for your trips on certain conditions, and can help you cover the cost of any flight delays.

(Adhil Shetty is CEO of Bankbazaar.com)



Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the same.



