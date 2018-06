H-4 visa is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders

US Deputy Chief of Mission said that there have been no big changes in the H-1B programme and importantly, nothing new on the H-4 visa policy amid the Donald Trump administration's plan to overhaul the immigration system. US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) MaryKay L Carlson said granting employment visa and work permits is the sovereign decision of a country. A deputy chief of mission is the number-two diplomat assigned to an embassy