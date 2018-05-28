NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: Traders' Group Files Objection

Walmart said this month that it would pay $16 billion for a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart.

May 28, 2018
Flipkart deal is aimed at helping Walmart to compete with Amazon.

Mumbai: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed an objection to Walmart Inc's $16 billion merger with e-commerce company Flipkart with the country's competition watchdog, it said on Monday.

US retail giant Walmart said this month that it would pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 per cent stake in Flipkart, which CAIT's filing said would create unfair competition and result in predatory pricing.

The deal is aimed at helping Walmart to compete with Amazon.com in a major growth market, prompting protests from trade and nationalist groups that say small traders will suffer.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

