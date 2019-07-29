Vodafone Idea Slumps 29% To Lowest In 12 Years On Reporting Loss In Q1

Shares of the country's largest wireless telecom services provider by subscriber base - Vodafone Idea - slumped as much as 28.64 per cent to Rs 6.60, also its lowest level since 2007 after it reported loss of Rs 4,874 crore in April-June quarter. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock plunged 29.18 per cent to Rs 6.55 from its previous close of Rs 9.25. The telecom major had posted a net profit of Rs. 256.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing after market hours, Vodafone Idea said its revenue from operations jumped 91 per cent to Rs. 11,269.9 crore from Rs. 5,889.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to the exchange notification posted by Vodafone Idea after market hours on Friday.

Its earnings were affected due to higher network expenses and IT outsourcing costs. Vodafone Idea's network expenses and IT outsourcing costs rose 13.46 per cent to Rs. 2,998.6 crore in the three-month period, Vodafone Idea's balance sheet showed.

The company said its subscriber base declined to 320.0 million in the first quarter of the current financial year, from 334.1 million in the previous quarter. The telecom operator said the subscriber base fell primarily "due to customer churn following the introduction of 'service validity vouchers' in the prior quarters".

Vodafone Idea said its ARPU or average revenue per user stood at Rs. 108, 3.85 per cent higher compared to Rs. 104 in the previous quarter.

As of 12:42 pm, Vodafone Idea shares traded 27.46 per cent lower at Rs 6.71 underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.77 per cent.

