Vodafone Idea's New Prepaid Plans: Prices, Data Benefits, Validity, Other Details

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan will offer Rs 38 talktime and 100 MB data for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced increased tariffs for prepaid customers. The new plans will go into effect from December 3, the telecom operator said in a statement. The hike in tariff follows record loss by the company for the quarter ended September 30 due to huge provisions towards clearance of dues owed to the telecom department for adjusted gross revenue (AGR). In October, the Supreme Court upheld a demand by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and rejected telecom companies' appeal against the government's definition of AGR. The top court allowed the telecom department to recover dues worth Rs 1.33 lakh crore from telecom companies.

Here are the new prepaid recharge plans announced by Vodafone Idea:

Vodafone Idea's new combo plans

Rs 49 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan will offer Rs 38 talktime, 100 MB data and 2.5 paise per second tariff for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 79 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 79 plan will offer Rs 64 talktime, 200 MB data and 1 paise per second tariff for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea's unlimited packs with 28 days validity

Rs 149 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 149 plan will offer 2 GB of data and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 249 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 249 plan will offer 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 299 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 plan will offer 2 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 399 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 plan will offer 3 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's unlimited packs with 84 days validity

Rs 379 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 379 plan will offer 6 GB of data and 1,000 SMS for a validity period of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 599 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 599 plan will offer 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for a validity period of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 699 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 699 plan will offer 2GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for a validity period of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's unlimited packs with 365 days validity

Rs 1,499 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1,499 plan will offer 24 GB of data and 3,600 SMS for a validity period of 365 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 12,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 2,399 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2,399 plan will offer 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for a validity period of 365 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 12,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's sachet plan

Rs 19 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 19 plan will offer 150 MB of data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 2 days, among other features.

Vodafone Idea's first recharges

Rs 97 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 97 plan will offer Rs 45 talktime, 100 MB of data and 1 paise per second tariff for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 197 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 197 plan will offer 2 GB of data and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 297 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 297 plan will offer 1.5 GB of of data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 647 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 647 plan will offer 1.5 GB of data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.