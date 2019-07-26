Vodafone Idea Reports Loss Of Rs 4,874 Crore In June Quarter

Vodafone Idea had reported profit of Rs 256.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

Vodafone Idea, the country's largest wireless telecom service provider by subscriber-base reported net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore in quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared with a profit of Rs 256.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations jumped 91 per cent to Rs 11,269.9 crore from Rs 5,889.2 crore in the year ago period, according to the exchange notification posted by Vodafone Idea after market hours on Friday.

Its net profit was hurt in the April-June period owing to higher network expenses and IT outsourcing costs. Vodafone Idea's network expenses and IT outsourcing costs rose 13.46 per cent to Rs 2,998.6 crore from the year ago period.

Vodafone Idea share price ended 4.84 per cent lower at Rs 9.25 ahead of earnings announcement underperforming the Sensex which ended 0.14 per cent higher.

