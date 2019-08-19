Vodafone Idea Names Ravinder Takkar As CEO

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday named Ravinder Takkar as its managing director and chief executive, replacing Balesh Sharma.

Mr Sharma resigned for personal reasons, Vodafone Idea said, adding that he would take up a new role with the parent company, Vodafone Group Plc.

Mr Takkar has been appointed for three years effective August 19, the company said.

