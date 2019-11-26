Vistara, SBI Card Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards: 10 Things To Know

Image for representation purpose only

SBI Card and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded cards- Club Vistara SBI Card and Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME. "The two variants of the ''Club Vistara SBI'' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," a press release issued by the airline said. State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.