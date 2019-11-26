Vistara, SBI Card Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about Vistara, SBI co-branded credit card:
- In order to get 'Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME' for a year, a customer would have to pay Rs 2,999 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).
- For getting 'Club Vistara SBI Card' for a year, the passenger would be required to pay Rs 1,499 plus GST charges.
- According to Vistara, the PRIME card holders would earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with the airline.
- A PRIME card-owner would also get complimentary annual CV silver tier membership, one lounge access voucher and one class-upgrade voucher.
- Other benefits of PRIME card include priority waitlist clearance, priority airport check-in at premium economy counter and an extra check-in baggage allowance of 5 kg.
- PRIME card customers would also get a free one-way premium economy class ticket on Vistara's domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year, the airline said.
- PRIME card-holders would be permitted six cancellations of flight tickets that were booked on Vistara channels such as website and app.
- On the other hand, 'Club Vistara SBI Card' holders would earn eight CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket booking.
- 'Club Vistara SBI Card' holders would get four free cancellations for flight tickets booked on Vistara's channels.
- Other benefits include 'travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends,' the carrier said.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.