NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Vistara, SBI Card Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards: 10 Things To Know

State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.

Banking & Financial Services | Edited by | Updated: November 26, 2019 18:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vistara, SBI Card Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards: 10 Things To Know

Image for representation purpose only

SBI Card and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded cards- Club Vistara SBI Card and Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME. "The two variants of the ''Club Vistara SBI'' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," a press release issued by the airline said. State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.
Here are 10 things to know about Vistara, SBI co-branded credit card:
  1. In order to get 'Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME' for a year, a customer would have to pay Rs 2,999 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). 
  2. For getting 'Club Vistara SBI Card' for a year, the passenger would be required to pay Rs 1,499 plus GST charges.
  3. According to Vistara, the PRIME card holders would earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with the airline.
  4. A PRIME card-owner would also get complimentary annual CV silver tier membership, one lounge access voucher and one class-upgrade voucher.
  5. Other benefits of PRIME card include priority waitlist clearance, priority airport check-in at premium economy counter and an extra check-in baggage allowance of 5 kg.
  6. PRIME card customers would also get a free one-way premium economy class ticket on Vistara's domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year, the airline said.
  7.  PRIME card-holders would be permitted six cancellations of flight tickets that were booked on Vistara channels such as website and app.
  8. On the other hand, 'Club Vistara SBI Card' holders would earn eight CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket booking.
  9. 'Club Vistara SBI Card' holders would get four free cancellations for flight tickets booked on Vistara's channels.
  10. Other benefits include 'travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends,' the carrier said.
     




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vistara SBI credit cardsCredit cards

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ajit PawarMaharashtraFloor TestNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Devendra FadnavisParliamentJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaAnil AmbaniVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top