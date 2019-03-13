NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Vistara Gets Government Approval To Fly Overseas

In June, the airline met the requirement of owning a fleet of more than 20 jets, needed to fly internationally

Aviation | | Updated: March 13, 2019
Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.


Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, can now fly to international destinations, the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation told reporters on Wednesday.

In June, the airline met the requirement of owning a fleet of more than 20 jets, needed to fly internationally, and hoped to launch international services last year. However, it did not have the necessary regulatory approvals.

Indian airlines are turning to the international market for better returns at a time when aviation consultancy CAPA India estimates the sector will post a collective loss of $1.7 billion for the financial year ending March 31.
 

