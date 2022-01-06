Vistara Announces '7th Anniversary Offer' On Domestic, International Routes

Vistara's offer will conclude on January 7, 2022.

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday announced its "7th Anniversary Offer" with special fares across our domestic and international network. The offer will conclude on January 7, 2022.

"For domestic, one-way all-in fares start at Rs 977 for Economy Class, Rs 2,677 for Premium Economy, and Rs 9,777 for Business Class. For international, return all-in fares start at Rs 13,880 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka), Rs 19,711 for Premium Economy (Mumbai-Maldives), and Rs 47,981 for Business Class (Mumbai-Singapore)," the airline stated on its website.

The bookings can be done for travel until September 30, 2022 (blackout dates apply), it added.

The airline, however, didn't mention the route on which the lowest fare can be availed.

Meanwhile, Vinod Kannan has taken over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline. Mr Kannan has replaced Leslie Thng who was the CEO from July 16, 2017 to December 31, 2021.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA).