Vijaya Diagnostic IPO To Open On September 1

Vijaya Diagnostic Center offers pathology and radiology testing services across 13 cities

Vijaya Diagnostic Center's initial public offering (IPO) will open on September 1. The Kedaara Capital-backed diagnostic chain's IPO will entirely be an offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters, including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I. The company has not announced the IPO price as yet. The primary market offering will close on September 3 and the shares are likely to be listed on September 14, 2021.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center is among the largest integrated diagnostic chains in south India. It offers pathology and radiology testing services at 80 diagnostic centers and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, NCR and Kolkata

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital will be the book running lead managers to the issue, whereas KFintech will be the registrar.

Last week, Krsnaa Diagnostics made a decent debut on the bourses. The shares of the diagnostic chain were listed at a premium of 7.4 per cent at Rs 1,025 on the BSE.