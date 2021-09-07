Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: How To Check Share Allotment Status

Vijaya Diagnostic shares are likely to be listed on September 14, 2021

Vijaya Diagnostic will finalize the share allotment tomorrow i.e. September 8, 2021. The diagnostic chain company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 4.54 times, receiving bids for 11.36 crore shares against 2.50 crore shares on offer. The shares are likely to be listed on September 14, 2021.

The Kedaara Capital-backed company's IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters, including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I.

Incorporated in 1981, Vijaya Diagnostic is the largest and fastest-growing diagnostic chain in South India. It offers pathology and radiology testing services through 81 centres and 11 reference laboratories in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region and Kolkata.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital will be the book running lead managers to the issue, whereas KFintech will be the registrar.

Here's how to check the share allotment status of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO:

KFintech website

Login at direct KFintech link - kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO

Select either Application Number, DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number)

Enter your IPO application number

Fill Captcha

Click on the 'Submit' button

BSE website