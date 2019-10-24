US Market Regulator Investigates Infosys On Whistleblower Complaints

Infosys Ltd said on Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the software services firm used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.

The company said market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had also requested additional information from the company concerning the complaints.

A securities class action lawsuit has also been filed against the company in a US federal court based on the complaints, the company said, adding that it intends to defend itself "vigorously".

Infosys shares declined 1.25 per cent to Rs 642.60, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.40 per cent.

