US-Based Investment Firm GQG Partners, Others Buy $900 Million Stake In Adani Group

US-based investment firm GQG Partners and other investors have bought stake worth over $900 million in Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Green Energy, according to sources.

The investors acquired stake from the Adani family, people familiar with the matter said.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani, saw 1.8 crore shares traded in a single block on Wednesday. Adani Green Energy had a total of 11.4 lakh shares change hands in 24 large trades.

The block deal for Adani Enterprises was transacted at Rs 2,300. For Adani Green, the trades were priced at Rs 920 rupees.

Adani Group stocks were among the top gainers as both Sensex and Nifty achieved an all-time high in early trade today.

Earlier this year, GQG Partners had invested $1.9 billion in the Adani Group. The investment firm has increased its stake by over 400 million since then, according to sources.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)