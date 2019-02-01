Union Minister Piyush Goyal Underlines 10 Key Dimensions Of Centre's 'Vision 2030'

Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal said India is on its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub in many sectors

Union Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha today, laid out the 10 "most importunate dimensions" of the government's "Vision 2030" saying they will pave the way for the country to turn into a modern, high-growth and transparent society.

As India aspires to become a $10 trillion economy in the next decade, Mr Goyal said establishing next-generation infrastructure in roads, railways, seaports, airports and inland waterways is the first dimension to provide an "ease of living".

To build a "Digital India" that reaches every corner of the economy and every citizen is the second dimension.

Listing clean and renewable energy as another important focus area and the third dimension, the minister said, "...an India that drives electric vehicles, with renewables becoming major source of energy, bringing down import dependence and increasing energy security for our people."

The fourth dimension emphasises on expansion of rural industrialisation using modern industrial technologies, based on the 'Make In India' approach, using grassroot MSMEs and startups across the country.

"India is now on its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub in many sectors," he said.

The fifth dimension, he said, was "Clean Rivers", with safe drinking water to all Indians using micro-irrigation techniques.

"Oceans and coastlines" is the sixth dimension followed by the seventh, which is "India becoming a launchpad of the world by placing an Indian astronaut in space by 2022".

The eighth dimension is "self-sufficiency in food and improving agricultural productivity with emphasis on organic food".

A healthy India, with a distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all, is the ninth dimension.

Over 10 lakh patients have been treated so far under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest healthcare programme, the minister said.

The government has been providing cheaper drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores and 21 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) have been established or operating in country, "of which 14 have been sanctioned since 2014", he added.

He listed "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the 10th dimension, with proactive, responsible, friendly bureaucracy and electronic governance.

With inputs from agencies

Find LIVE Budget 2019, updates, latest news, videos, key highlights, reactions, tax and policy changes here. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more on Union Budget 2019.