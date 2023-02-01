National Digital Library For Children And Adolescents Will Be Set Up: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced in her Budget speech that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books. The digital library will provide quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, and device-agnostic accessibility, Ms Sitharaman said as she presented her fifth straight Budget today.

"States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources," she said.

The Budget for 2023-24 is Ms Sitharaman's fifth straight Budget.

She was appointed as the finance minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power again in the 2019 election and presented her maiden Budget on July 5, 2019.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.