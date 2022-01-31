LIVE Updates: Economy To Grow 8-8.5% In 2022-23, Predicts Economic Survey

Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey in parliament today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-2022 in Parliament today. India will see economic growth of 8 to 8.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year, down from 9.2 per cent growth estimated in the current year, the annual Survey predicted a day before the Budget.

Almost all indicators show that the economic impact of the "second wave" in the first quarter was much smaller than that experienced during the full lockdown phase in 2020-21 even though the health impact was more severe, the survey notes.

Jan 31, 2022 18:58 (IST) The newly appointed Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said that while preparing the economic survey for 2021-22, the government has kept in mind medium term stability, supply side reforms as well as process reforms.

Jan 31, 2022 18:48 (IST) Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative A Response To Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Sanjeev Sanyal

"The post-Covid world will be influenced by geopolitics, climate change and supply chain. All these factors will impact our economy," Sanjeev Sanyal said, adding that the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is the response to global supply chain disruptions.



Jan 31, 2022 18:44 (IST) Tourism Sector Remain Impacted By Pandemic: Sanjeev Sanyal

Sectors like financial, real estate and professional services have seen growth and gone back to the pre-pandemic levels. But sectors which are contact-intensive like travel and tourism continue to be impacted, Sanjeev Sanyal said.



Jan 31, 2022 18:43 (IST) Shape Of Economic Recovery A "Tilted W": Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal

The shape of economic recovery can best be described as a "tilted W", he said, which is what the best minds in the country could come up with. During the pandemic, the domestic industry sector witnessed erratic upward and downward movement, contractions as well as revivals and this led to the economic recovery resembling a "tilted W".



Jan 31, 2022 18:42 (IST) Agriculture Least Affected By Lockdowns, Says Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal

The agriculture sector was the least affected by pandemic-induced lockdowns and is expected to have a growth rate of 4 per cent during the current fiscal, principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said.

Jan 31, 2022 18:39 (IST) Economic Activities Reviving To Pre-Pandemic Levels: Sanjeev Sanyal

The overall scenario, as envisaged in the economic survey, portrays revival of economic activity to pre-pandemic levels, principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said today.

"There has been a revival of economic activity to pre-pandemic levels, as can be seen by many indicators like e-way bills collections, which have shown growth after having slumped during the second wave in the first quarter of the current fiscal," Mr Sanyal said.



