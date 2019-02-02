Jet Airways Lenders To Restructure Loans Under 'Sashakt Scheme': SBI Chief

The airline has a loan burden of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Lenders of the cash strapped Jet Airways will restructure loans given to the airline under the 'Sashakt' scheme, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking at a concall after the third quarter earning results on Friday, Kumar said the debt recast proposal would go to the screening panel of Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

Recently, Jet Airways has been in a tight spot financially as a rescue plan is said to be stitched between its partner Etihad and a consortium of banks.

The airline has a loan burden of over Rs 8,000 crore and it could see some of that amount being converted into equity by the banks.

In a stock exchange filing on January 28, Jet Airways said an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company would be held on February 21.

It said a special resolution would be put forth at the EGM to consider and "to approve conversion of loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities".

