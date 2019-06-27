Budget 2019: Date, Timings, Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for 2019-20 on July 5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for financial year 2019-20 in the Parliament on July 5. This will be the first Budget after the NDA government's return to power in a landslide victory in May 2019 led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this year, Union minister Piyush Goyal presented an interim Budget. The Budget is the most comprehensive report of government's finances, consolidates revenues from all sources and outlays for all activities. It is closely watched by economists, corporates and general public for policy announcement.

Until the year 1999, the Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha changed the Budget presentation ritual by announcing the 1999 Union Budget at 11 am.

Till 2016, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley changed the tradition in 2017 when he presented the Budget on February 1.

The Budget speech will begin around 11:00 am on July 5 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the speech by addressing it to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

Individuals can live stream the Budget speech on NDTV website

Budget 2019: Economic Survey Presentation Date

A day ahead of the Budget presentation, the Economic Survey report for the previous financial year will be tabled in the Parliament. The Economic Survey summarises the annual economic development in the country.

