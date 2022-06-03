UltraTech Cement To Pump In Rs 12,886 Crore Towards Capacity Expansion: 10 Points

UltraTech Cement Limited on Thursday said that it would invest Rs 12,886 crore to add 22.6 metric tonnes per annum capacity in its overall production.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it would be a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion.

It further said that the investment will cater to the "future growth" of the company and will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

"This would be achieved by setting up integrated and grinding units as well as bulk terminals. The additional capacity will be created across the country," it noted further.

The company aims to begin commercial production from these new capacities in a phased manner by 2024-25.

UltraTech's current production capacity is 119.95 metric tonnes per annum. After the completion of expansion operations, its capacity would go up to 159.25 metric tonnes per annum.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said this ambitious capacity expansion plan is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformational growth journey of UltraTech.

"The company has more than doubled its capacity over the last five years and is committed to meeting India's future needs for housing, roads, and other infrastructure. This investment is backed by a strong conviction on India's growth potential as well as a deep and nuanced understanding of the market dynamics of the cement industry," he said.

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of more than 80 per cent.