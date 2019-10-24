Twitter Stock Tanks 20% After It Misses Wall Street Estimates

Twitter registered $824 million in revenue -- an increase of 9 per cent year-over-year.

Twitter stock tanked nearly 20 per cent on Thursday after it missed Wall Street estimates but beat expectations on users' growth in its third quarter of 2019.

The micro-blogging platform registered $824 million in revenue -- an increase of 9 per cent year-over-year. The company posted net income of $37 million -- or 5 cents a share -- for its third quarter.

The stock nosedived as the company said it was working to resolve issues with its advertising platform.

Average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) was 145 million, compared to 124 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 139 million in the previous quarter.

"We drove strong growth in monetizable DAU (mDAU), up 17 per cent year-over-year, driven by ongoing product improvements. We're continuing to improve relevance while testing ways to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

Advertising revenue totaled $702 million, an increase of 8 per cent year-over-year.

The US revenue totaled $465 million -- an increase of 10 per cent year-over-year while international revenue totaled $358 million -- an increase of 7 per cent year-over-year.

Average US mDAU was 30 million, compared to 26 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 29 million in the previous quarter.

Average international mDAU was 115 million, compared to 98 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 110 million in the previous quarter.

"We also continue to make progress on health, improving our ability to proactively identify and remove abusive content, with more than 50 per cent of the Tweets removed for abusive content in Q3 taken down without a bystander or first person report," said Dorsey.

Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO, said we will "continue to prioritize our ad products along with health and our investments to drive ongoing growth in mDAU".

