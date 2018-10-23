TVS Motor Posts Profit Of 211 Crore Rupees In September Quarter

The cost of materials consumed in the September quarter surged 20.1 per cent to Rs 3,696 crore.

Auto manufacturer TVS Motor Co Ltd posted about 1 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, dented by higher commodity prices. Profit came in at Rs 211 crore ($28.64 million) in the quarter ended Septmeber 30, compared with Rs 213 crore a year ago, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 210 crore, according to Refinitiv data. The cost of materials consumed in the September quarter surged 20.1 per cent to Rs 3,696 crore.

The manufacturer of two- and three-wheeler vehicles sold about 1.1 million vehicles during the quarter, leading to a 22.8 per cent rise in revenue from operations.

($1 = 73.6725 Indian rupees)