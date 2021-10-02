TVS Motor Company Sales Grow 6% To 3,47,156 Units In September

TVS Motor Company's sales grew six per cent to 3,47,156 units in September

TVS Motor Company sales grew six per cent to 3,47,156 units in September 2021. compared to sales of 327,692 units in the corresponding month last year. the company's total two-wheelers registered a growth of six per cent with sales of 332,511 units last month, compared to 3,13,332 units in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

The domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 2,44,084 units in September 2021, compared to sales of 2,41,762 units in the corresponding month last year. Also, three-wheelers registered a growth of two per cent with sales of 14,645 units last month as against sales of 14,360 units in September 2020.

The motorcycle segment registered a growth of 19 per cent with to1,66,046 units sold in September 2021, compared to sales of 1,39,698 units in the year-ago period. The company's scooter sales registered 1,04,091 units last month, compared to 1,03,877 units sold in September 2020.

TVS Motor Company's total exports registered a growth of 20 per cent with sales of 1,02,259 units in September 2021, compared to 85,163 units in the year-ago period. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24 per cent with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021, compared to 71,570 units in the same month last year.

During the second quarter of the current fiscal, two-wheelers registered a growth of four per cent with sales of 8.70 lakh units, compared to 8.34 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last year.

On Friday, October 1, shares of TVS Motor Company settled 2.83 per cent higher at Rs 565.10 apiece on the BSE. TVS Motor Company opened on the BSE at Rs 549.55, touching an intra day high of Rs 569 and an intra day low of Rs 544.60, throughout the trading session yesterday.