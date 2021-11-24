LIVE: Government Seeks To Block Cryptocurrencies In New Bill

The government is likely to bring a bill in the winter session of the parliament, that will begin on November 29, 2021, to bar all cryptocurrencies in India, barring a few exceptions, and create a framework to regulate digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In response, all major digital currencies saw a fall of around 15 per cent and more, with Bitcoin down by around 18.53 per cent, Ethereum fell by 15.58 per cent, and Tether down by 18.29 per cent. In other news, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Wednesday.

