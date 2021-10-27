Cryptocurrency Trading: Timing, Price Fluctuation, Other Key Things To Know

Deciding the best time to invest is apparently the key if you are planning to trade in cryptocurrencies.

The world of cryptocurrency is growing with each passing day. With its unique set of benefits, it is attracting investors from around the globe. Are you also looking forward to trading in cryptocurrencies? If yes, then you must read this to know about the different factors associated with it. Trading in cryptocurrencies comes with its advantages and drawbacks. However, it's always good to have some knowledge of the subject beforehand. The crypto market is highly volatile. So, sometimes, you may have to wait patiently or be quick while trading.

Timing The Investment

Deciding the best time to invest is apparently the key if you are planning to trade in cryptocurrencies. This is such a crucial aspect and has the potential to maximise your profit with minimum risks. A known strategy could be ‘invest and forget' if an asset you invest in goes down by 20 per cent the very next day. You must wait for it to compensate for the loss.

Another method to manage entry points is Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and it works irrespective of what the price of an asset is. So, investors choose to divide their investment options and keep buying assets at regular intervals of time.

The exit timing is equally crucial. You may grow your portfolio by determining the entry points but exit time is when you realise your profits. An investor must take out profits once a price target is achieved.

Price Fluctuation

The concept of digital cryptocurrencies is still new to the masses. The crypto market is known to be volatile, and prices can rise or fall at any given time. Bitcoin, being the most known crypto in the market for investing, is yet to be accepted as an alternative for traditional investment options by most people. However, there are some investors in the market who know how to take benefit from the price fluctuations and make a profit. Sometimes, the volatility is way higher than fiat currencies.

Cost

People often associate cryptocurrencies with only Bitcoin, which is expensive. That's the reason many people don't invest in it, since they feel they cannot afford it. However, Bitcoin can be purchased in fractions also. There are crypto exchange platforms in India that allow a minimum investment of just Rs 100.

So, just be wise and decide the right time to trade in cryptocurrencies.