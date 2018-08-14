NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Trade Deficit Widens To Highest Level In Over 5 Years As Oil Imports Surge

Merchandise exports last month rose to $25.77 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 28.81 per cent to $43.79 billion.

Economy | | Updated: August 14, 2018 18:36 IST
Trade deficit widened to a more than five year high of $18.02 billion in July, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports.

Though merchandise exports rose 14.32 per cent year-on-year in July, the trade deficit widened as oil imports surged 57.41 per cent to $12.35 billion.

In June, the trade deficit stood at $16.6 billion.

Merchandise exports last month rose to $25.77 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 28.81 per cent to $43.79 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

