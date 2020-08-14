Trade Deficit In Goods At $4.83 Billion In July

India posted a trade deficit of $4.83 billion in goods in July, after reporting its first trade surplus in over 18 years in the previous month, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Merchandise imports contracted 28.40 per cent in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21 per cent to $23.64 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Total merchandise imports fell more than 46 per cent to $88.91 billion in the April-July period, while exports declined 30.21 per cent to $74.96 billion compared to the year-ago period, the data showed.