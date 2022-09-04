The Empire That Cyrus Mistry Helped Build: 5 Points

In 1991, Mr Mistry began working as a director for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, a family-owned construction business. He has served as chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, in addition to managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company.

A year after his father retired from the board of Tata Sons, Mr Mistry joined it on September 1, 2006, with an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons; he owned the biggest block of shares held by a single entity.

From September 24 1990, until October 26 2009, he served as a director of Tata Elxsi Limited and as a director of Tata Power until September 18, 2006. Mr Mistry was named Tata Sons' chairman in 2013. He also served as chairman of every significant Tata organisation, including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemicals - - spanning everything from outsourcing to steel, luxury cars and salt.

He was forced out of his position as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup in October 2016. After a long legal battle, when the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in 2020 found the case in his favour, Mr Mistry said that he would like to reserve his place on the board of the company but would not be taking over as chairman of the conglomerate.