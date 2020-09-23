Bharti Airtel, VI Fall After Reliance Jio Rolls Out Postpaid Plans

Shares in Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VI) suffered sharp losses on Wednesday, a day after rival telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm announced the launch of postpaid plans. Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as 7.97 per cent to Rs 433.50 apiece on the BSE, having started the session marginally lower at Rs 470 from their previous close of Rs 471.05. The Vodafone Idea stock tumbled 8.78 per cent to quote at Rs 9.35 on the bourse at the weakest level of the day, after opening nearly unchanged at Rs 10.20.

On Tuesday, Reliance Jio Infocomm - the telecom arm of Reliance Industries - launched postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 per month. Jio is offering subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotastar under its postpaid plans at no additional tariff, among other benefits.