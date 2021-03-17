Telecom Major HFCL Wins Order Worth Rs 221 Crore From Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for setting up telecommunication systems for the Kanpur and Agra metro projects. According to the order details, HFCL will set up the telecommunication systems for 32.4 km (corridors one and two) of Kanpur Metro and 14 km (corridor one) of Agra Metro projects.