Tega Industries Share Allotment On December 8. Read How To Check Status, Here

Tega Industries shares will be allotted to successful bidders on December 8

Allotment of shares of Tega Industries is to be finalised by December 8, 2021 after its initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 219.04 times over the 95.68 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 1 to December 3, 2021.

The price band was fixed at Rs 443-453 per share.

Tega Industries IPO received bids of over 209.58 crore (2,09,58,69,600) shares against the total issue size of over 95.68 lakh (95,68,636) shares, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Tega Industries, a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, became the third most subscribed IPO till now this year.

Investors will be eagerly looking forward to the share allotment process which is expected by December 8. The dateline was provided by the company in its red herring prospectus.

Investors who have applied for Tega Industries IPO, can check the status of their share allotment by following the procedure:

The allotment status will be updated on the website of the IPO's registrar, which is Link Intime India. The link of the website is: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Applicants will have to select Tega Industries Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID and then click on "search" to view allotment status.

In addition to the registrar's website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the Bombay Stock Exchange website by clicking on the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

After doing so, investors will have to select "Equity" in Issue Type, then select Tega Industries Limited from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section. Once this is done, they will have to enter their application number and PAN number in the respective boxes.

Then they have to check on the "I am not a robot" box and then click on "search" option to view their status.

Tega Industries' shares will list on the bourses on December 13, 2021.