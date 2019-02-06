Tech Mahindra Posts Rs 1,203 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Street Estimates

Software services exporter Tech Mahindra posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, boosted by robust growth in its IT business.

Net profit came in at 1,203 crore rupees ($167.71 million), in the three months ended December 31, compared with 943 crore rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 1,103 crore rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 15 per cent to 8,944 crore rupees, while revenue from its IT service unit climbed 14.4 per cent.