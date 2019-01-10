TCS Reports Rs 8,105 Crore Profit In December Quarter

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the country's largest IT services exporter

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a record net profit of Rs 8,105 crore for the October-December quarter. With that, the country's largest IT company kicked off the corporate earnings season. Net profit in the quarter ended December 31 rose 2.6 per cent from Rs 7,901 crore in the previous three-month period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.