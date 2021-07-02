TCS Joins Hands with John Wiley To Modernize Its E-commerce Platform

At 12:10 pm, TCS shares were trading lower by 1.2 per cent at Rs 3,300 in a subdued market

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with American multinational publishing company John Wiley & Sons to modernize its e-commerce platform. TCS will modernize Wiley's e-commerce platform for the North America region and later, to the UK, Europe and Asia, TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"With this reimagined e-commerce platform, we believe that Wiley will take their commerce experience to the next level, drive business growth, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty," Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS said.

Wiley helps researchers, learners and universities to deliver content in new ways to enrich the learning experience.

Meanwhile, in a separate release to the stock exchanges, TCS said it has expanded its strategic partnership

with Royal London to help the latter transform its pensions platform estate and deliver market-leading services to members and customers. Royal London is the largest mutual life insurance, pensions, and investment company in the UK.

At 12:10 pm, TCS shares were trading lower by 1.2 per cent at Rs 3,300 in a subdued market.