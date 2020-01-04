All You Need To Know About Indian Railways Tatkal Train Ticket Booking

IRCTC Tatkal Rules: Under Tatkal tickets, only 4 passengers can be booked on one PNR.

Indian Railways allows its passengers to book tickets on an urgent basis under the Tatkal ticket booking scheme. The Tatkal train tickets can be booked by passengers online from the website or mobile application or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or offline from any of the Indian Railways reservation centres across the country. Tatkal train tickets come with payment of premium charges to normal ticket booking making it expensive than the normal train tickets. Tatkal train tickets are issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train.

Here are rules, timings, charges and other details for booking Tatkal train tickets:

Tatkal Charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given in the table below, Indian Railways noted on its website.

Tatkal Train Ticket- Below are the charges for booking Tatkal tickets:

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Second (sitting) 10.00 15.00 Sleeper 90.00 175.00 AC Chair Car 100.00 200.00 AC 3 Tier 250.00 350.00 AC 2 Tier 300.00 400.00 Executive 300.00 400.00 www.indianrail.gov.in

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Reserve Second sitting (2S) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 Tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 Tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250 www.indianrail.gov.in

Tatkal booking opens at 10 am every day for air-conditioned (AC) classes and 11 am for non-AC classes one day in advance of the actual date of journey.

Under Tatkal tickets, only four passengers can be booked on one PNR (passenger name record) number unlike six passengers in case of normal train ticket.

Confirmed Tatkal train tickets are not subject to cancellation however if the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger or the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel, the refund will be given, according to Indian Railways.

Tatkal train ticket cancellation rules:

If the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different.

If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel

If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.

In case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.

If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.

While booking Tatkal ticket an individual needs to enter details of valid identity proof which is to be carried while travelling.

Ticket agents or web agents of IRCTC are restricted from booking Tatkal tickets between 10: am and 12:00 pm.