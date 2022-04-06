Tata Motors To Launch Electric SUV Today

Tata Motors is all set to unveil a new electric vehicle concept today

Tata Motors is all set to unveil a new electric vehicle concept this afternoon. The company had earlier released a teaser of the new model on its website and also tweeted about it. (See link below).

The upcoming model is expected to be an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), which will join the league of Tigor and Nexon electric vehicles.

Tata Motors has been planning a new mid-sized SUV and according to auto sector watchers, this new launch could fit in the Nexon and Harrier line-up.

Brand-New Electric SUV concept comes alive on 06.04.2022 at 12PM IST. https://t.co/X5Nuv2Reca — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) April 2, 2022

Managing Director at Tata Motors' passenger vehicles segment Shailesh Chandra, had recently said that SUVs are leading the overall sales and even electric vehicles are gaining momentum.

At the same time he had added that though the chip shortage situation has improved, it remains uncertain. He had added that the company is trying to resolve the issue with suppliers.

Meanwhile, the proposed new electric SUV concept, which Tata Motors plans to launch later today will highlight the brand's future perspective on electric vehicles.