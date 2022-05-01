Tata Motors Sees Huge 74% Rise In April Sales As Maruti, Hyundai Slip

Tata Motors witnessed a huge rise in its sales in April 2022

Even as sales of India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors fell in April 2022, Tata Motors - which normally lags behind the two automakers in terms of vehicles sold - saw its total sales rise by a huge 74 per cent during the month gone by.

The company sold 72,468 units in April 2022 compared to 41,729 it had sold in April 2021.

Moreover Tata Motors' domestic sales increased by an impressive 81 per cent to 71,467 units in April 2022 from 39,401 units in April 2021.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 66 per cent to 41,587 units as against 25,095 units in April 2021.

Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged over two-fold to 29,880 last month against 14,306 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile Maruti Suzuki recorded a 6 per cent fall in total sales to 1,50,661 units in April 2022, compared to 1,59,691 units which it had dispatched to dealers in April 2021, according to a statement issued by it.

Quite similar to Maruti, Hyundai Motor India also reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 56,201 units in April 2022. It had sold 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.