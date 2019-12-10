Tata Motors Group's November Global Wholesales Down 15%

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,801 vehicles.

Automobile major Tata Motors Group's November global wholesales fell 15 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. According to the group, global wholesales including those for Jaguar Land Rover declined to 89,671 units during the month under review.

"Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2019 were at 31,030 units, lower by 19 per cent, over November 2018," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in November 2019 declined by 12 per cent on a YoY basis to 58,641 units.

"Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 48,105 vehicles," the statement said.

"Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,801 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 37,304 vehicles."