Tata Motors Gains After Jaguar Land Rover Sales Rise In March

Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 1.4 per cent and Tata Motors DVR climbed as much as 2.08 per cent after sales of its luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's rose 7 per cent to 14,232 units in the United States in March.

Land Rover had its second best ever March sales month with 9,492 units, a decrease of 13 per cent from 10,972 in March 2018, the company said in a press release.

Jaguar sales were 3,679 units, a 13 per cent increase from 3,260 units in March 2018, the release added.

"Jaguar Land Rover continues to achieve strong monthly sales due to its robust product offering in the market," said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. "In addition to the continued success of the Jaguar F-PACE, we are also proud that Land Rover has achieved record-setting sales with the Discovery and award-winning Range Rover Velar."

Among the individual model sales, Land Rover Discovery achieved an all-time sales record with 1,185 units sold, up 14 per cent from its previous record of 1,039, Jaguar Land Rover noted.

The Range Rover Velar achieved an all-time sales record with 2,162 units, up 9 per cent from its previous record of 1, 987 units and the Range Rover Sport continues to be the brand's sales leader with 2,317 units sold, JLR added.

