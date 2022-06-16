Taj Named As World's Strongest Hotel Brand For 2022

Taj has been rated as the world's strongest hotel brand

Indian Hotels Company's "Taj" has been rated as the world's strongest hotel brand according to the latest report of the brand valuation consultancy "Brand Finance".

Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 88.9 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service, according to various news reports.

The ‘Hotels 50 2022' annual report by Brand Finance gives recognition to the most valuable and strongest hotel brands globally.

Brand Finance ranked Taj ahead of Premier Inn, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Hampton by Hilton, Embassy Suites Hotels, JW Marriot and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Residence Inn by Marriot, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resort and W Hotels Worldwide, in the top ten strongest hotel brands.

"Taj Hotels (brand value up 6 per cent to $314 million) is the strongest brand in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand rating," Brand Finance said in its report.

The Pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns hit Taj like other hotels across the world, and Taj was able to successfully adjust strategies to remain relevant to the need of tourists, it added.

"Taj was at the forefront of this with agility and strategic initiatives such as offering support to the healthcare sector," the report said.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company, said, “We are very proud that Taj has been recognised as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand for the second time in a row. This reaffirms Taj as the most acclaimed benchmark of excellence in the industry globally. With travellers increasingly gravitating towards brands that not only epitomise the essence of world-class luxury but also follow responsible business practices, Taj is well poised to pave the future of hospitality. This recognition is a mark of our guests' steadfast trust and it celebrates the indomitable spirit of our employees, who embody the legacy of the brand while bringing alive the essence of Tajness.”