Economist Surjit Bhalla Quits From PM's Economic Advisory Council

Surjit Bhalla said he resigned from EAC-PM on December 1.

NEW DELHI: Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said that he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on December 1.

"I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

