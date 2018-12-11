NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Economist Surjit Bhalla Quits From PM's Economic Advisory Council

"I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Surjit Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

Economy | | Updated: December 11, 2018 08:58 IST
Surjit Bhalla said he resigned from EAC-PM on December 1.


NEW DELHI: Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said that he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on December 1.

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


