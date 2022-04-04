Amazon Future Agree To Arbitration At Singapore Tribunal In Bitter Feud

Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass interim orders against takeover of Future Retail's stores

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass interim orders against the takeover of Future Retail's stores as sought by Amazon.

Amazon had said on Friday, Future's claims that it is short of money and could not pay lease rental is a strategy and a sham and submitted that the Supreme Court must restrain any alienation of Future assets until the Arbitral Tribunal decides the case.

While the Supreme Court denied that request, it allowed Amazon to move the Delhi High Court to see relief against Future Retail's stores takeover by Reliance.

Future had submitted that the asset take over was happening due to non-payment of lease. It claimed Future Retail had no role to play.